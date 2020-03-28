Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab grocery stores to close at 8pm as lockdown tightens

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Punjab grocery stores to close at 8pm as lockdown tightens

Photo: Online

Punjab is tightening its lockdown as coronavirus cases rise across the country.

It has decided to follow Sindh and keep grocery and medical stores open till 8pm.

The government has warned of strict action against people who violate its lockdown orders.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the government is working on an aid package for the poor.

As of Friday evening, Punjab had reported 419 known cases of the coronavirus. Pakistan’s known tally has crossed 1,200 as the government has locked down most of the country.

People across the country have been told to stay home and practice social distancing to avoid spreading the virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus lockdown Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.