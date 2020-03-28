Punjab grocery stores to close at 8pm as lockdown tightens

Punjab is tightening its lockdown as coronavirus cases rise across the country.

It has decided to follow Sindh and keep grocery and medical stores open till 8pm.

The government has warned of strict action against people who violate its lockdown orders.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the government is working on an aid package for the poor.

As of Friday evening, Punjab had reported 419 known cases of the coronavirus. Pakistan’s known tally has crossed 1,200 as the government has locked down most of the country.

People across the country have been told to stay home and practice social distancing to avoid spreading the virus.