Punjab govt fails to restrict movement in Multan

The Punjab government has failed to restrict the movement of people in Multan as many people were seen out on roads on the second day of the provincial lockdown on Wednesday.

There is a country-wide lockdown to encourage people to stay at home to control the spread of the coronavirus. People have been advised to maintain distance and take other precautions such as washing their hands frequently.

In Multan, however, many people were seen sitting together at different places as shops and markets remain closed. Section 144 has been imposed in the city but many people out on roads hadn’t taken any precaution either.

When one man was asked what he was doing outside his house, he said he had gone to Nishtar Hospital to see his ailing daughter in the morning, adding that he thought of taking a walk after the visit.

“People have to take precautions,” a doctor said. “The only way to control the virus is if people practice social distancing and not spread it to other people,” he added.

The district administration has said that they will have to take strict action against people to stop them from leaving their houses.