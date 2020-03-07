Punjab government turns down Nawaz Sharif’s bail extension request

The Punjab government has rejected PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif’s request for a bail extension in an official response to the Islamabad High Court on Saturday.

Nawaz has been in London for his medical treatment since October 2019 after the Islamabad High Court granted him eight-week bail on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia reference.

More than four months have passed since the court’s verdict, but Nawaz is still in London because the Punjab government hadn’t responded on the matter.

On Saturday, the government submitted its reply to the court where it turned down Nawaz’s request.

It said the former prime minister had failed to satisfy it regarding his medical condition.

The provincial government’s move was expected. In a press conference in the last week of February, Law Minister Raja Basharat said the Punjab cabinet decided not to further extend Nawaz’s bail.