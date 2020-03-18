Punjab, Balochistan report 14 more cases of coronavirus

Punjab and Balochistan reported on Wednesday 14 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the country’s tally to 296.

Seven coronavirus cases were reported in Punjab on Wednesday, according to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. There are now 33 active coronavirus cases in the province.

“Twenty pilgrims quarantined in DG Khan tested positive and have been shifted to hospital,” CM Buzdar said on Twitter. “Six patients in Lahore, five in Multan and two in Gujrat are also under treatment.”

Seven more individuals tested positive for the virus in Balochistan, Chief Secretary Fuzail Afzal said. It brought the total number of coronavirus cases in Balaochistan to 23.

Pakistan so far has 296 known cases of the coronavirus. Below is a breakdown of these cases:

Sindh: 208

Punjab: 28

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 19

Balochistan: 23

Gilgit-Baltistan: 13

Islamabad: 4

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 1