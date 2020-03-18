Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab, Balochistan report 14 more cases of coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab, Balochistan report 14 more cases of coronavirus

An employee of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences is busy fumigating an ambulance at the PIMS hospital in Islamabad, amid rising count of coronavirus cases in Pakistan. Photo: ONLINE

Punjab and Balochistan reported on Wednesday 14 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the country’s tally to 296.

Seven coronavirus cases were reported in Punjab on Wednesday, according to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. There are now 33 active coronavirus cases in the province.

“Twenty pilgrims quarantined in DG Khan tested positive and have been shifted to hospital,” CM Buzdar said on Twitter. “Six patients in Lahore, five in Multan and two in Gujrat are also under treatment.”

Seven more individuals tested positive for the virus in Balochistan, Chief Secretary Fuzail Afzal said. It brought the total number of coronavirus cases in Balaochistan to 23.

Pakistan so far has 296 known cases of the coronavirus. Below is a breakdown of these cases:

Sindh: 208
Punjab: 28
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 19
Balochistan: 23
Gilgit-Baltistan: 13
Islamabad: 4
Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 1

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan coronavirus Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
coronavirus, Punjab, Balochistan, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
'Illegal' plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month
‘Illegal’ plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month
PM Khan: Hope we are able to control the coronavirus
PM Khan: Hope we are able to control the coronavirus
Faisalabad woman accused of murdering 'unfaithful' husband
Faisalabad woman accused of murdering ‘unfaithful’ husband
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.