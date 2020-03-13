Punjab Assembly adjourned indefinitely over coronavirus threat

The Punjab Assembly session has been adjourned indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

The decision to adjourn the session was announced during Friday’s session, which was presided over by Mian Muhammad Shafiq as a member of the Panel of Chairmen.

During the session, PPP parliamentary leader Hassan Murtaza said insufficient steps have been taken to combat the coronavirus in the province.

Members of the assembly urged that the session must be adjourned due to the dangers of spreading the coronavirus. No cases have been reported in Punjab yet but 21 cases have been reported across the rest of the country with most of them concentrated in Sindh. Punjab has imposed a medical emergency at hospitals in the province.

The session was supposed to last for another week.