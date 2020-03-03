PTI women lawmakers not disqualified by court

The Islamabad High Court dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA seeking the disqualification of three women lawmakers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday.

PML-N leaders Tahira Bukhari and Shaista Pervez had moved the petitions seeking disqualification of PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab, Malaika Bukhari and Tashfeen Safdar under Article 26 and 63 of the country’s Constitution.

They argued that two of the PTI women were dual nationals and one had misinformed the IHC.

After the initial hearing, the court had declared that the disqualification case plea could be heard and notices were issued to the MNAs. The court had issued a notice to the ECP as well and also summoned its representative.

The three women were elected to the National Assembly on reserved seats for women and minorities.

In December last year, an IHC bench, headed by Justice Amir Farooq, reserved its verdict on completion of arguments by lawyers representing the petitioners as well the respondents.

Justice Farooq had questioned the election commission’s lawyer if any petition seeking disqualification of a legislator elected on a reserved seat has ever been filed before an election tribunal, to which he replied in the negative.

In October last year, the Supreme Court had disqualified two PML-N leaders – former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s sister Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar Khan – as members of the Senate over dual nationality.