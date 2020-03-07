PTA wants you to beware of thumb impression forging mafia

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority has warned people to beware of a mafia that has been forging thumb impressions for the issuance of SIM cards used in grey trafficking.

A report presented during a meeting of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Communication revealed that in 2020, more than 15,000 SIM cards were used for grey trafficking.

Grey trafficking is a route that is legal for one country, but illegal for the alternative end.

The mafia steals people’s identities, even their thumb impressions, to commit crimes, the PTA spokesperson said.

It is suspected that data is being stolen from NADRA and an investigation is being started into it, he added.

All the complaints that the authority received this year have been sent to the Federal Investigation Authority for further investigation.