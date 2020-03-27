Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Promote hope, optimism to fight coronavirus, Pemra tells TV channels

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Promote hope, optimism to fight coronavirus, Pemra tells TV channels

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority doesn’t want television channels to create chaos among viewers when reporting on the coronavirus outbreak.

In a follow-up advisory to television channels on how to cover the coronavirus, Pemra asked the media to “curtail fear syndrome” among the public and “promote hope and optimism” to combat the catastrophe. 

“Media houses should avoid creating undue hype and sensationalism by covering critical patients under treatment,” the Pemra advisory issued on Friday read.

It said that if the media houses are not reporting from the hospitals, they must avoid showing any clip received from the public who witnessed the incident and recorded it on their mobile phone. 

It condemned the “reckless” reports on an incident in Mayo Hospital, Lahore involving mobile footage. 

“Such media reports not only demoralise health practitioners struggling day and night to fight against this epidemic, but also create chaos among viewers,” the advisory read.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus pemra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.