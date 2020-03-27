Promote hope, optimism to fight coronavirus, Pemra tells TV channels

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority doesn’t want television channels to create chaos among viewers when reporting on the coronavirus outbreak.

In a follow-up advisory to television channels on how to cover the coronavirus, Pemra asked the media to “curtail fear syndrome” among the public and “promote hope and optimism” to combat the catastrophe.

“Media houses should avoid creating undue hype and sensationalism by covering critical patients under treatment,” the Pemra advisory issued on Friday read.

It said that if the media houses are not reporting from the hospitals, they must avoid showing any clip received from the public who witnessed the incident and recorded it on their mobile phone.

It condemned the “reckless” reports on an incident in Mayo Hospital, Lahore involving mobile footage.

“Such media reports not only demoralise health practitioners struggling day and night to fight against this epidemic, but also create chaos among viewers,” the advisory read.