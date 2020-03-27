Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Prison break: Sahiwal murder suspect cuts bars, escapes jail

Posted: Mar 27, 2020
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
A prisoner at Sahiwal Central Jail is on the run after he escaped by cutting the bars in his cell.

The 19-year-old is accused of murdering lawyer Amjad Watto during a robbery bid in 2019.

He had initially planned to flee with two other prisoners.

The others were caught but the jail officials were unable to catch the 19-year-old as he took care of the bars on the barrack window first before climbing the jail’s wall without anyone noticing.

The prisons IG has suspended 11 officials, including the prison’s superintendent, over the incident.

The police are raiding various spots across Sahiwal to find the suspect.

