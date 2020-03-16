President Arif Alvi heads to China for two days

President Arif Alvi is heading to China for an official two-day visit today (Monday).

He was invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Foreign Office has said that the president by a delegation that will include Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning and Development Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, among others.

President Alvi is scheduled to meet President Xi and other senior Chinese leaders. He is expected to sign a number of MoUs during his visit.

Radio Pakistan said this is President Alvi’s first visit to China.