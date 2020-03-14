Saturday, March 14, 2020  | 18 Rajab, 1441
Pre-arrest bail can’t be given to everyone: Supreme Court

Posted: Mar 14, 2020
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court said on Saturday that pre-arrest bail is a special concession and can’t be given to everyone.

The court said that the law was amended to allow pre-arrest bail for the protection of innocent people. It can be granted to suspects only in special circumstances, the court ruled.

The court was hearing a petition for pre-arrest bail filed by Ghulam Farooq Channa who belongs to Karachi’s Jamshed Town.

Channa has been accused of making a fake death certificate for a woman and then taking over her property and assets.

The court dismissed Channa’s petition for pre-arrest bail in the case.

Supreme Court
 
MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
