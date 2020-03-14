Pre-arrest bail can’t be given to everyone: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court said on Saturday that pre-arrest bail is a special concession and can’t be given to everyone.

The court said that the law was amended to allow pre-arrest bail for the protection of innocent people. It can be granted to suspects only in special circumstances, the court ruled.

The court was hearing a petition for pre-arrest bail filed by Ghulam Farooq Channa who belongs to Karachi’s Jamshed Town.

Channa has been accused of making a fake death certificate for a woman and then taking over her property and assets.

The court dismissed Channa’s petition for pre-arrest bail in the case.