PPP’s Sharjeel Memon granted bail in fake accounts case

Posted: Mar 11, 2020
Posted: Mar 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
The Islamabad High Court has approved PPP leader Sharjeel Memon’s pre-arrest bail in the fake accounts case.

The court has stopped NAB from arresting the Sindh MPA. The court heard his bail plea in the Roshan Sindh Programme case on Wednesday.

NAB said that the Rural Development Authority director-general told it that a contractor had given him a Rs90 million bribe and Rs70 million of it was pocketed by Memon.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked whether this amount that was allegedly given to Memon was ever cashed. The NAB prosecutor informed him that a cheque in Memon’s name was deposited in a fake account.

Then the investigation is complete and NAB should file a reference, said the judge.

He was granted interim bail in the case last December. The Roshan Sindh programme case related to the installation of solar streetlights in different districts of the province. It is one of the 28 cases that fall under the fake accounts case.

