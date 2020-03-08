PPP workers stage protest after Bilawal doesn’t meet them

They protested out the PPP chief's Lahore house

PPP workers and supporters chanted slogans against the party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after he declined to meet them at his Lahore house on Sunday.

"We want the workers to be respected too," said a PPP supporter. "I have come from really far to meet our leader but he didn't even let us inside the house."

Another supporter said that they have been affiliated with the PPP since the start. "We go to all their rallies and support their cause but they aren't even allowing us to meet Bilawal," he added.