Over 50 hospitalised after chemical leak at Karachi factory

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Multiple people have been hospitalised after a gas leak at the Engro Vopak factory in Karachi’s Bin Qasim.

Nineteen people were hospitalised at the Pakistan Steel Mills Hospital and 36 were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The hospital’s executive director, Dr Seemin Jamali, confirmed the cases and said they are all stable.

An unspecified number of people have been taken to two private hospitals in the area.

Engro Vopak is a terminal and storage facility for bulk liquid chemicals and LPG according to its website. A communications officer for the company told SAMAA Digital that the leak occurred at 10:15am.

It was a chlorine gas leak, not an LPG leak, he confirmed, adding that everyone was evacuated. They complained of nausea and vomiting, he said, adding that no casualties were reported.

The company’s technical team is investigating the leak and the cause will be determined after their investigation concludes, he said.

This is a developing story

