PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the party will continue to work under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz is the party’s president, he remarked while speaking to the media in Islamabad on Friday. Shehbaz is currently in London for his brother’s medical treatment.

Abbasi said that the party members met in Islamabad and discussed issues such as the threat caused by the coronavirus and the arrest of Jang Group owner Mir Shakilur Rehman.