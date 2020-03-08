PML-N, PTI have done nothing for the nation: Bilawal

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that the both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have done nothing to provide relief to the people of the country.

“During the tenure of both PML-N and PTI, there was no increase in wages or pension,” he remarked while speaking to the media in Lahore on Sunday.

“We have to spend on our people and our youth,” Bilawal said. “If we don’t spend on them then we can never achieve true progress.”

The present government is na-ehl and na-laiq. They don’t know anything about politics or economy, he remarked.

Women can’t even march peacefully because of the government’s policies, Bilawal added.