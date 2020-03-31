PML-N criticises the government’s response to coronavirus pandemic

The PML-N has criticised the response of the government towards the coronavirus pandemic.

The party leaders held a meeting on Monday via video link. It was chaired by Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz said that the prime minister cares more about the opposition and media than the country’s people.

They expressed their concerns over the way the funds for coronavirus are being distributed among the people. The PML-N has asked for the formation of a parliamentary committee to look into the distribution of funds.

Shehbaz remarked that the Corono Relief Tigers Force is nothing but a sham. The government should’ve asked the relevant authorities to come into force, he added.

At a time of crisis, the PM has dissolved the country’s biggest authorities on medicine, he said while referring to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.