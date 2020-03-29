Sunday, March 29, 2020  | 4 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM orders set up of two additional laboratories in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PM orders set up of two additional laboratories in Karachi

Photo: AFP


Two more laboratories are going to be set up by the NDMA in Karachi to handle coronavirus tests on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He conveyed this to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail during a telephone call on Sunday.

During the call, it was decided that the laboratories will be set up at SIUT and Jinnah hospital.

Governor Ismail briefed the premier on the steps taken in Sindh to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor also spoke to the NDMA chairman, during which the authority chief assured him that the laboratories would be set up soon.

Governor Ismail said the prime minister is monitoring the coronavirus situation himself. These new laboratories will help process coronavirus tests faster, he said.

As of Sunday morning, Pakistan has reported 1,525 cases of the coronavirus, with 469 cases being reported in Sindh. The Sindh government has locked down the entire province to curb the spread of the virus and urged people to stay at home.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Imran Khan Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.