PM orders set up of two additional laboratories in Karachi



Two more laboratories are going to be set up by the NDMA in Karachi to handle coronavirus tests on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He conveyed this to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail during a telephone call on Sunday.

During the call, it was decided that the laboratories will be set up at SIUT and Jinnah hospital.

Governor Ismail briefed the premier on the steps taken in Sindh to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor also spoke to the NDMA chairman, during which the authority chief assured him that the laboratories would be set up soon.

Governor Ismail said the prime minister is monitoring the coronavirus situation himself. These new laboratories will help process coronavirus tests faster, he said.

As of Sunday morning, Pakistan has reported 1,525 cases of the coronavirus, with 469 cases being reported in Sindh. The Sindh government has locked down the entire province to curb the spread of the virus and urged people to stay at home.