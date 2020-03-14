Saturday, March 14, 2020  | 18 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

PM on coronavirus: follow government’s instructions for protection

SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
File photo: Online

Prime Minister Imran Khan advised people on Saturday to follow the instructions of the government to protect themselves from coronavirus.

“I want to inform the nation I am personally overseeing measures to deal with COVID-19 & will address the nation soon,” PM Khan tweeted. “I would advise people to follow safety instructions issued by out govt.”

The premier asked people not to panic but take precautionary measures, saying that the government has put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of people.

So far, 31 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan. At least 17 cases were reported in Sindh alone. Two patients of COVID-19 in the province have recovered and been discharged, while 15 are still under treatment.

On Saturday, two new cases were reported in Karachi and one in Islamabad.

In Karachi, one of the patients, a 38-year-old man who had returned to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia a few days ago, was diagnosed with the virus, said the Sindh health department.

The other patient has no travel history but his father recently returned from the UK, according to the health department. The parents of the 20-year-old were shifted to a hospital for screening.

In Islamabad, a 30-year-old woman, who had recently returned from the United States, was put on the ventilator after her condition deteriorated.

Earlier she was under treatment at a private hospital where she was tested for COVID-19. After her test came out positive she was referred to PIMS on Friday, said PIMS Spokesperson Dr Waseem Khwaja.

