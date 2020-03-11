PM lays foundation stone for construction of 20,000 houses

Prime Minister Imran Khan laid on Wednesday the foundation stone for the construction of seven housing projects in the country, which will comprise 20,000 residential units.

These 20,000 houses will be constructed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Lahore. They will cost around Rs100 billion.

Six of these projects pertain to the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority whereas one would be completed by the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone at a ceremony in Islamabad. Addressing the attendees, he said these housing projects are meant for weaker segments of the society.

“It took us one and a half year to reach here,” PM Khan explained. “We had to form a structure, the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and then had to get it approved by the assembly.”

He said the government has found a path to the people and things will get easier after this.

“The government never had the resources to build these 5 million houses,” the prime minister said. “They were to be built by the private sector and the government was only to facilitate it.”

The prime minister said he was especially pleased over the Lahore High Court’s verdict regarding the foreclosure law. This is going to bring a revolution, he added.

The verdict validated Section 15 of the Financial Institutions Ordinance 2001.The section states that financial institutions can auction a mortgaged property in case of non-payment of loan by a customer.

PM Khan said that 80% houses in the US and England are financed through banks. He said up to 12% residential properties in India are also being financed by the banking sector.

“But in Pakistan only 0.2% houses are financed,” the prime minister said. “The reason behind this was that banks would not lend money considering that they might not be able to retrieve it.”

He said the Lahore High Court verdict would have a huge impact. “It means that now financing would be available,” PM Khan added.

PM Khan further said the construction of these 20,000 houses will help boost 40 industries associated with the construction sector and create jobs.