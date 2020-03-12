Thursday, March 12, 2020  | 16 Rajab, 1441
PM summons NSC meeting to review measures against coronavirus

Posted: Mar 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM summons NSC meeting to review measures against coronavirus

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee on Friday to devise a national action plan to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Health officials will brief the prime minister and other members of the committee on the steps taken to counter an outbreak of the virus, according to a statement from the PM’s office.

The government is expected to declare a national emergency at the meeting, which would also be attended by the services chiefs.

The NSC meeting was summoned hours after Pakistan’s coronavirus count reached 21, with a majority of cases reported in Sindh. Educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed till May 30. The Balochistan government has also closed the schools in the province till March 31.

The PCB and the Sindh government have also decided that the remaining PSL matches in Karachi will be held behind closed doors at the National Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate passed a unanimous resolution seeking declaration of a health emergency to deal with the global pandemic.

It called for the establishment of the National Emergency Coronavirus Task Force to devise a collective strategy.

Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Sindh CM orders arrest of suspended SBCA employees
FIA arrests Islamabad man for blackmailing woman on Facebook
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
