PM Imran Khan promises development for tribal areas

In Pakistan’s long war against terrorism, it were the tribal areas of the country that suffered the most. It’s time we give it back to them, what they lost in all these years, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday.

During a rally, the prime minister promised the people of Mohmand district a better system of education, healthcare and employment. The premier also distributed Kifalat cards among the people.

“I have always envisioned Pakistan to become what Madina was like,” PM Khan said. “But for that to happen, we have to adhere to the rules followed by the state at that time,” he said,

“We have to bring all those people forward who were left behind in the race of life. These were the poor, the needy, orphans and widows and the Prophet (PBUH) took their responsibility,” PM Khan empahsised.

He said that this is exactly what the Ehsaas Programme aims to do. It takes responsibility of the poor segments of the society. “Today, I want to say, that it is time we uplift the tribal areas and develop them,” he said.

Out of the 50,000 students who have applied for scholarships given by the government, 2,500 will be given to students from the tribal areas. “They will be given foremost priority and soon the number of students will also increase,” the prime minister promised.

Through the Ehsaas Programme, Rs2,000 will be given to the lower-income groups in the area. “We will fund their business ideas and also provide cattle to the women so that they can generate livelihood,” he said.

The prime minister also promised 3G and 4G for the people of these areas and said that the Umang Dam will ensure clean drinking water for them.

“You have been asking me to open the Afghan border for trade,” PM Khan said. “It will happen with the recently signed peace treaty with Afghanistan,” he said.

The prime minister expressed his “heart-felt” wish for peace in the neighbouring country as well.

He also said that an industrial estate will be built in the region were marbled-related industries will be established.

About the circular debt, the prime minister explained that the increased prices of gas and electricity were because of contract signed by the previous governments. “The previous government signed a 15-year gas contract,” he said.

“Today, gas is being sold worldwide at 30% of the price decided in the contract,” he pointed out. Similar happened with electricity as well.

He vowed that the government will not increase the prices of these commodities again and will instead find a way to talk to owners of the firms who supplied them.

He also expressed his sympathies for the people of Kashmir and the Muslims of India.