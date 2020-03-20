Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM Imran Khan orders reopening of Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
PM Imran Khan orders reopening of Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border

File Photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered on Friday the reopening of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border.

“Despite the global pandemic of COVID 19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers and sisters,” the premier tweeted.

He also instructed that trucks from Pakistan should be allowed to crossover into Afghanistan.

Previously, Pakistan’s Taftan and Chaman borders were closed down by the government as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country. International flights were also suspended.

Thousands of pilgrims from Iran who entered the country from the Taftan border are being quarantined in Balochistan. Pakistan reported 454 known cases of the pandemic Friday morning. Most these cases are from Sindh.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Imran Khan, chaman border, taftan, coronavirus, Balochistan, Sindh, Afghanistan, trucks, pilgrims
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
'Illegal' plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month
‘Illegal’ plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month
PM Khan: Hope we are able to control the coronavirus
PM Khan: Hope we are able to control the coronavirus
Faisalabad woman accused of murdering 'unfaithful' husband
Faisalabad woman accused of murdering ‘unfaithful’ husband
Two men injured in Lahore firing
Two men injured in Lahore firing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.