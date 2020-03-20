PM Imran Khan orders reopening of Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border

Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered on Friday the reopening of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border.

“Despite the global pandemic of COVID 19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers and sisters,” the premier tweeted.

He also instructed that trucks from Pakistan should be allowed to crossover into Afghanistan.

Previously, Pakistan’s Taftan and Chaman borders were closed down by the government as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country. International flights were also suspended.

Thousands of pilgrims from Iran who entered the country from the Taftan border are being quarantined in Balochistan. Pakistan reported 454 known cases of the pandemic Friday morning. Most these cases are from Sindh.