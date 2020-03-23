Monday, March 23, 2020  | 27 Rajab, 1441
PM Imran calls for Cabinet meeting on Tuesday

Posted: Mar 23, 2020
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet’s meeting will be held at 11:30am via video-conferencing.

The meeting is expected to approve a relief package to help fight coronavirus in the country.

There are as many as 799 known cases of coronavirus in the country as of Monday 11am.

Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out the possibility of a countrywide lockdown, saying that the country lacks the resources to feed daily wage workers for two weeks.

“I would have gone for a lockdown if our situation was like Italy, China or Spain’s,” he said while addressing the nation on Sunday.

The Power division will brief the cabinet about electricity and gas bills. The cabinet will endorse decisions previously taken by the Economic Coordination Committee on March 12. The approval for the country’s first ever electric vehicle policy is on the agenda.

