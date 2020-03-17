Pindi Bhattian men accused of raping five-year-old child: police

Two men have been accused of raping a five-year-old boy in Pindi Bhattian’s Sakhiki on Monday, according to the police.

The boy had been missing since Sunday night after which his family started searching for him in their area. “We found him from the house of our neighbour,” his father said.

He claimed that his son had been raped and registered an FIR at the Sakhiki police station. Following this, the police arrested one of the two suspects, Sajid.

A medical examination of the five-year-old was conducted at a rural health care centre in the city. We are waiting for the reports now, a police officer said.