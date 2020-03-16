Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Pindi Bhattian man arrested for raping and murdering 6-year-old girl

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Art: Obair Khan/SAMAA Digital

A man was arrested for allegedly raping and then murdering a six-year-old girl in Pindi Bhattian, according to the police.

The girl was kidnapped a night before, her family said. The police found her body near Sandhwan Tarar.

The six-year-old’s family came out on the streets in protest against the crime. They blocked the city’s Gujranwala Road for traffic and demanded that the government strictly punish the offender.

A case has been registered. The suspect admitted to his crime in police custody. Further investigations are under way.

