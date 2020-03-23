Pillion riding banned in Sindh for 15 days: home department

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Sindh for 15 days, according to a notification issued by the provincial home department.

The Sindh government on Sunday had imposed a lockdown in the province for 15 days in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The virus has killed six people in the country and over 800 known cases have so far emerged across the country. In Sindh alone, 394 known cases of coronavirus have been reported.

According to a Sindh police report, 472 people were arrested for violating section 144 during the first day of lockdown in the province.

In Karachi alone, 222 people were arrested for violating the lockdown and 33 cases have been registered against them.

Six people were arrested in Mirpurkhas, eight in Sukkur and 236 in Larkana.