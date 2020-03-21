Pilgrims at Sukkur quarantine centre stage anti-government protest

Protestors complained they are not provided medicines, food

People at the coronavirus quarantine centre in Sukkur's Labour Colony came out on the streets in protest against the government Saturday afternoon.

The protesters complained that they are not being provided medicines, food or water. According to the authorities, personnel of the police, Rangers and army have been called in to control the situation.

Religious scholars were also called. They talked to people and convinced them to end their protest, after which the pilgrims went back into their rooms.

Following the protests, health staff of the Sindh government present at the venue have also been isolated.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah told SAMAA TV that the protests were instigated by a group of people. "We are making sure these people get the best facilities but small mistakes can happen every now and then," he said.

"The people are agitated because they have made long journeys and then were shifted to quarantines," Shah explained. "Some of them even tried running away from here but we prevented that," he said.

The minister added that the pandemic is a national emergency and the government is doing whatever it could to prevent its spread.

He said that because the people all mixed with each other, their 14-day quarantine has restarted. That means even if they had been at the centre for 10 days, this is their first day in quarantine. They will all have to be retested for the coronavirus as well.