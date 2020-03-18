PIA resuming international flights from Quetta, Peshawar from March 21

Pakistan International Airlines will resume its international flights from Quetta, Peshawar, Multan and Sialkot from March 21 (Sunday), according to Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

“The decision to cancel the flights was taken during a recent meeting of the National Security Council,” he said. After a discussion, however, it has been decided that the flights will resume, the minister said.

He added that the decision will not be applicable for the airports of Turbat and Gwadar.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, countries across the world have imposed travel restrictions.

Canada, Oman, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia have banned entry on visas. Canada and the USA have also announced that only their own nationals will be allowed to enter the countries. “We will not allow anyone with a visit visa to board our flights to Toronto,” a PIA spokesperson said.

For information regarding other countries, people can call the airlines’ call centre. “All those whose travel plans have been affected can get their tickets changed,” he added.