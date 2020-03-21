Saturday, March 21, 2020  | 25 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
PIA cancels all international flights till March 28

Posted: Mar 21, 2020
Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

PIA has cancelled all its international flights till March 28. This move comes into effect tonight (Sunday) at 8pm.

This does not mean that Pakistani airspace has been closed, clarified PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan.

He said the move is to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Many cases in Pakistan were reported in people who had travelled to the country from abroad.

The spokesperson said that all flights are being cancelled and tickets will be refunded. If people want to change their tickets to a date after March 28, there will be no charges, he said.

After March 28, the airline will decide if it wants to extend this closure.

It is currently sending messages and contacting passengers about the cancellations.

Khan said the move was also partially in response to Pakistan’s requirment for all incoming passengers to have coronavirus test certificates, which had caused confusion and difficulties.

We’re going to stop flights until a policy is formed, and maybe things will be better in a week, he said.

He asked people to wait a couple of days to change their tickets. When flights normalise you can re-book them with no additional charges, he said.

MOST READ
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Game of Thrones star test positive for the coronavirus
French actor Suzy Delair dies aged 102
