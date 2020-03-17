Tuesday, March 17, 2020  | 21 Rajab, 1441
PIA advises cabin crew to use hand santisers, masks

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan International Airlines has advised all of its cabin and crew members to strictly use hand santisers and face masks both on and off duty.

The airline issued a health advisory for its crew on Monday containing all precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

Crew members have been told to avoid contact with people who are sick or maintain a three-feet distance from them. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and use a tissue if you’re coughing or sneezing, the notice said.

Crew members of Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar have also been told to contact their base managers in case of an emergency.

The notification added that office visiting hours will be up to 1300, only in case of acute nature of work.

