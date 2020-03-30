Peshawar wholesale shops are running out of flour, claim owners

Wholesale shops in Peshawar’s Rampura Bazaar are running out of flour, the shop owners claimed Monday.

The shop owners said that they only have super fine flour and white flour, adding that they are out of other varieties.

One wholesaler said that the shortage has occurred because the wheat from Punjab is no longer coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because of the lockdown across the country.

Many people have even closed their shops because of the shortage. Others who have it are selling a Rs20 kilogramme bag for Rs1,200, instead of Rs900.

“They are not selling it because the government has bound them to sell Rs20kg bags for Rs800,” claimed a customer. “I looked for flour everywhere and one person sold it to me,” he added.

A few shops that are selling it are not sticking to the government advised restrictions on social distancing. Some people were seen standing in queues really close to each other.