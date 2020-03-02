Peshawar rescue teams to use ‘fireballs’ to fight fires

Firefighters in Peshawar don’t need water to put out fires anymore. They have a new combating technology called fireballs.

“The fireball has a chemical in it,” Fire Department Spokesperson Bilal Faizi said. “When thrown into the fire, the ball bursts, releasing a chemical that puts out the fire within five to 10 seconds,” he said.

The balls have been imported and only weigh 1.3 kilogrammes. They also have a censor that detects temperatures. If the temperature is above 60 degrees, the ball bursts.

“It is safe and can be used by everyone from a child to an adult,” Faizi added.

According to rescue officials, the new technology is also beneficial for firefighters and reduces the high-risk nature of their jobs.

Fireballs will be introduced at fire departments in other parts of the province as well. Training to use the new technology will also be provided.