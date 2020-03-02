Monday, March 2, 2020  | 6 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Peshawar rescue teams to use ‘fireballs’ to fight fires

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Peshawar rescue teams to use ‘fireballs’ to fight fires

SAMAA TV

Firefighters in Peshawar don’t need water to put out fires anymore. They have a new combating technology called fireballs.

“The fireball has a chemical in it,” Fire Department Spokesperson Bilal Faizi said. “When thrown into the fire, the ball bursts, releasing a chemical that puts out the fire within five to 10 seconds,” he said.

The balls have been imported and only weigh 1.3 kilogrammes. They also have a censor that detects temperatures. If the temperature is above 60 degrees, the ball bursts.

“It is safe and can be used by everyone from a child to an adult,” Faizi added.

According to rescue officials, the new technology is also beneficial for firefighters and reduces the high-risk nature of their jobs.

Fireballs will be introduced at fire departments in other parts of the province as well. Training to use the new technology will also be provided.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fire Department Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
firemen, training, technology, fireballs, rescue teams, Peshawar, provinces, Fire Department
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.