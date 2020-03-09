Peshawar factory sealed for manufacturing sub-standard cement, five people arrested

A factory located on Peshawar’s Inqilab Road was sealed on Monday for manufacturing sub-standard cement.

Five employees were arrested during a raid at the factory by officers of the district government.

According to officials, the factory had been producing sub-standard cement and was selling it to builders. They have seized more than 350 bags of cement.

“We have confiscated a huge amount of bags of multiple international cement producing companies,” an officer said.

The chemical used in cement production, packing bands and machinery have been seized as well, he added.