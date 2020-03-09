Monday, March 9, 2020  | 13 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Peshawar factory sealed for manufacturing sub-standard cement, five people arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Peshawar factory sealed for manufacturing sub-standard cement, five people arrested

SAMAA TV

A factory located on Peshawar’s Inqilab Road was sealed on Monday for manufacturing sub-standard cement.

Five employees were arrested during a raid at the factory by officers of the district government.

According to officials, the factory had been producing sub-standard cement and was selling it to builders. They have seized more than 350 bags of cement.

“We have confiscated a huge amount of bags of multiple international cement producing companies,” an officer said.  

The chemical used in cement production, packing bands and machinery have been seized as well, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cement Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Rizvia Gulbahar, Building, Illegal, SBCA
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
How long does the coronavirus test take?
How long does the coronavirus test take?
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
'Women of less developed countries lag behind men in technology'
‘Women of less developed countries lag behind men in technology’
Coronavirus mass phone campaign started by Sindh health department, PDMA
Coronavirus mass phone campaign started by Sindh health department, PDMA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.