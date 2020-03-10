Tuesday, March 10, 2020  | 14 Rajab, 1441
Peshawar court hears 200 appeals against convictions by military courts

Photo: file

The Peshawar High Court took up the appeals of 200 people against the convictions given by the military courts on Tuesday.

Additional Attorney General Qazi Babar Irshad appeared on behalf of the federal government in the case. Advocate general Shumail Butt appeared too.

Butt said that the cases are being heard by Supreme Court almost every day.

Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth said that they can do their own work and we will do ours.

We have submitted the record of 70 cases, a representative of the XI Corps told the court. “The lawyers haven’t come to see the record.” We have brought the record of 75 more people, the representative added.

The chief justice told the representative to submit the record in the case. We have information on 150 cases, but there are 200 cases altogether, he added.

“The people are scared of you so just submit the record in the court,” the PHC top judge remarked.

Irshad argued that the Peshawar High Court doesn’t have the authority to hear appeals against military convictions under Article 199 (5) of the Constitution. The laws deals with the jurisdiction of the high court.

The advocate general and additional attorney general submitted a request to the court to take up the case in April now. The chief justice allowed their request and has summoned further arguments on the case on April 7.

“I hope I am alive by then,” the judge remarked.

The appeals were heard on Tuesday after the Supreme Court had turned down the federal government’s request to stop the high court from hearing the appeals.

One of the appeals has been filed by Jamshed Khan, who is the brother of Baz Mohammad. Khan has claimed that his brother was picked up on May 8, 2012 in Islamabad and later a military court handed him death sentence.

Another is by Karachi resident Abdul Rashid’s lawyer. Rashid was reportedly arrested in 2014 and charged with engaging in criminal activities in 2008-2009. His lawyer has said that his client for kept in illegal confinement for two years and then shifted to an internment centre.

