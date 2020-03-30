Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
People in Rawalpindi’s Raja Bazaar fail to follow coronavirus lockdown

Posted: Mar 30, 2020
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV screen grab

Rawalpindis Raja Bazaar was brimming with people Monday afternoon. Some stood in close proximity outside different shops, while many others were seen riding in rickshaws, motorcycles and cars as the police failed to implement the government’s lockdown to stop coronavirus from spreading.

Some people said that staying at home for them is no longer an option and they had to leave their houses.

Many rickshaws and chingchis were seen on the roads too even though the government has imposed restrictions on their use.

There were no policemen near the area to stop the people.

Pakistan has reported more than 1,600 known cases of coronavirus so far.

MOST READ
