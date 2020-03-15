Sunday, March 15, 2020  | 19 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
People crowd PIA offices following Saudi Arabia’s 72-hour return deadline

SAMAA | and
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago
File Photo

People across the country crowded offices of the Pakistan International Airways after Saudi Arabia imposed a 72-hour deadline for iqama holders (residents) to return to the Kingdom.

“Our visas are ending and now that this announcement has been made, PIA should increase its flights to Saudi Arabia,” an iqama holder from Faisalabad said. “But the airlines is not doing anything and we are the ones suffering because of it,” he said.

The decision was taken a precautionary measure after the global coronavirus outbreak.

All flight operations in Faisalabad have been cancelled and its airport has been shut down for international flights for 15 days. According to the president of the PIA union, the airline is in talks with Saudi Arabia over extension of the deadline. “We are trying our best but nothing can be done as long as the airport is closed,” he said.

PIA was ordered by the federal government on Friday to only operate international flights from Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

Travellers in Karachi, on the other hand, have complained that the airline is not giving them tickets although it has introduced new planes on the route.

“We are here since morning but no one is confirming anything,” a traveller said. They complained that if they do not reach Saudi Arabia on time, they will lose their jobs.

We request the government to take some action, they requested.

