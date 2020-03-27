People crowd outside Karachi mosques for Friday prayers despite ban

The government has banned prayer congregations as coronavirus cases increase

People across Karachi crowded outside mosques on Friday despite a ban placed on congregational prayers across Sindh.

Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Islamabad had banned prayers inside mosques after the number of people infected by coronavirus crossed 1,200. It was feared that the virus would spread through Friday prayers.

According to the police, despite these orders, people gathered outside mosques and tried to enter them. Gurumandir's Sabeel Mosque, Binoria Town Mosque and Memon Mosque violated the government's instructions and held Friday prayers and sermons.

Personnel of the police and Rangers kept telling people to stay at home and pray indoors. They read out the government orders on microphones and megaphones as well. People, however, started queuing up and praying outside mosques after which the authorities took action against them.

On the other hand, only 30 people prayed inside Lahore's Badshahi Mosque. Of these, seven were mosque staffers and the rest were reporters. The Friday sermon was shortened and the imam prayed for the health of the nation.

Islamabad's Faisal Mosque also remained empty. Only staff members and media persons prayed there.

Following the government's orders, religious leaders across the country have advised people to pray at home and practice social distancing. They have also said that those who violate these orders shall be punished.

Most of the country is locked down as Pakistan battles to curb rising coronavirus cases.