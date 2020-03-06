Pemra issues advisory on how channels should cover women’s day

The Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority has issued an advisory to all television channels about the content being aired to cover ‘World Women Day’. It has instructed the channels to be “mindful” of the content being televised.

The advisory noted that some channels aired “controversial content” about a slogan at the Aurat March. It said such content is “against the commonly accepted standards of decency as well as religious, social, cultural norms and sentiments of the public”.

“Furthermore, the airing of such vulgar/inappropriate content is not suitable for viewing on TV channels,” the advisory read.

The Pemra advisory did not clarify what content exactly it was referring to.

It said airing such content is in violation of Section 20 (f) of the Pemra Ordinance, 2002.

“Besides, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on March 5, 2020, has unanimously discouraged the telecast of indecent and controversial content on television channels with special reference to the indecent slogans and banners relating to the ‘World Women Day’ campaign in Pakistan which is being marked on March 8, 2020,” the Pemra notification read.