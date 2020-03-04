Patients claim Faisalabad hospital no longer providing free medicine

Patients at Allied Hospital, Faisalabad have been suffering as the hospital has failed to provide adequate medical treatment to them.

“It has been months but the cardiac ward at the hospital still does not have proper machines,” a patient complained.

According to residents, the hospital has also stopped providing free medicine to patients. “They only give us cheap medicine and tell us to buy the expensive ones from pharmacies,” the patient added.

The hospital’s management, on the other hand, has called these complaints “accusations”. “Patients are getting all the medicines from here,” the medical superintendent of the hospital said.

Allied Hospital is the largest hospital in the region. More than 2,000 people visit its OPD every day.