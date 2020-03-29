Sunday, March 29, 2020  | 4 Shaaban, 1441
Passengers traveling to Gilgit, Skardu must wear masks

PIA has made it mandatory for all passengers travelling to and from Gilgit and Skardu to wear masks.

Before coming to the airport, passengers must wear masks, said the PIA spokesperson.

Boarding passes will not be issued to passengers who aren’t wearing masks, the spokesperson warned.

He said PIA planes are being disinfected according to international standards.

The CAA had suspended all domestic flights in the country until April 2 in a bid to control the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

