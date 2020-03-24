Passengers stuck in UAE reach Islamabad

A total of 101 Pakistanis stuck in Dubai and Abu Dhabi reached the Islamabad International Airport early on Tuesday.

According to officials, all the passengers were screened for the novel coronavirus at the airport. and were sent home after all of them tested negative.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistani Sayed Z Bukhari took a tour of the airport and oversaw the special arrangements made for passengers coming from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including the screening process.