Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Passengers stuck in UAE reach Islamabad

Posted: Mar 24, 2020
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: AFP

A total of 101 Pakistanis stuck in Dubai and Abu Dhabi reached the Islamabad International Airport early on Tuesday.

According to officials, all the passengers were screened for the novel coronavirus at the airport. and were sent home after all of them tested negative.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistani Sayed Z Bukhari took a tour of the airport and oversaw the special arrangements made for passengers coming from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including the screening process.

islamabad airport passengers
 
Tell us what you think:

