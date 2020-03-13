Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Parents of Wuhan’s Pakistani students want to go to China

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Parents of Wuhan’s Pakistani students want to go to China

Photo: AFP

If the government can’t bring our children back from China, it should send us there, parents of Pakistani students quarantined in Wuhan have told The Islamabad High Court.

During a Friday hearing of their petition to have their children brought back to Pakistan, the parents told the court that they’re at their wits’ end.

Pakistan had decided not to evacuate its students from Wuhan, where the coronavirus broke out. It reasoned that they were safer in China where there were adequate medical facilities.

The students’ parents had urged the government to reconsider and bring their children back home. Some of the students were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The government’s lawyer said the matter of the students in Wuhan has been raised in the federal cabinet.

The parents’ lawyer told Chief Justice Athar Minallah that the Islamabad High Court should also take some precautionary measures, to which the chief justice asked what they could do if everyone was roaming around with a bottle of sanitiser in their pockets.

The hearing was adjourned till March 20.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus islamabad high court Wuhan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
Punjab Healthcare Commission seals 10 operation theatres in Lahore
Punjab Healthcare Commission seals 10 operation theatres in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.