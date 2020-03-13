Parents of Wuhan’s Pakistani students want to go to China

If the government can’t bring our children back from China, it should send us there, parents of Pakistani students quarantined in Wuhan have told The Islamabad High Court.

During a Friday hearing of their petition to have their children brought back to Pakistan, the parents told the court that they’re at their wits’ end.

Pakistan had decided not to evacuate its students from Wuhan, where the coronavirus broke out. It reasoned that they were safer in China where there were adequate medical facilities.

The students’ parents had urged the government to reconsider and bring their children back home. Some of the students were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The government’s lawyer said the matter of the students in Wuhan has been raised in the federal cabinet.

The parents’ lawyer told Chief Justice Athar Minallah that the Islamabad High Court should also take some precautionary measures, to which the chief justice asked what they could do if everyone was roaming around with a bottle of sanitiser in their pockets.

The hearing was adjourned till March 20.