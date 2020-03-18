Paramedic staff at Sukkur quarantine facilities refuse to work

The paramedic staff at the coronavirus quarantine centre in Sukkur refused to perform their duties on Wednesday.

Following this, the Sindh Health Department issued a show cause notice to 27 members of the staff.

Fourteen other people who had been absent from their duties have been asked to submit an application stating the reason behind their absences.

On Wednesday, more than 757 pilgrims from the Taftan border reached Sukkur. According to the deputy commissioner, the total number of people at the centre has increased to 1,050.

Nine new known cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Sukkur Wednesday morning.