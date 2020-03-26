Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Pakpattan groom, wedding-goers arrested for violating lockdown

Posted: Mar 26, 2020
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV screen grab

A groom was arrested on Thursday for gathering more than 50 people at his house in a village in Pakpattan.

The groom and his family members, along with their neighbours and friends, were leaving for the bride’s house when a police team raided their house.

The police said that such gatherings are likely to spread the coronavirus..

The suspects have been arrested for violating the lockdown. A case has been registered against them under Section 188 (disobedience to orders) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
