Pakpattan groom, wedding-goers arrested for violating lockdown

A groom was arrested on Thursday for gathering more than 50 people at his house in a village in Pakpattan.

The groom and his family members, along with their neighbours and friends, were leaving for the bride’s house when a police team raided their house.

The police said that such gatherings are likely to spread the coronavirus..

The suspects have been arrested for violating the lockdown. A case has been registered against them under Section 188 (disobedience to orders) of the Pakistan Penal Code.