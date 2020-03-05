Thursday, March 5, 2020  | 9 Rajab, 1441
Pakistan’s sixth coronavirus case confirmed in Karachi

Pakistan’s sixth coronavirus case confirmed in Karachi

People wear masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Karachi. Photo: Online

The sixth case of coronavirus in Pakistan was reported in Karachi on Thursday, the Sindh and federal governments confirmed.

In a meeting, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was told that the patient is a resident of Karachi’s District East and has a history of visiting Iran.

According to a health department official, the patient had returned from Iran on February 25 and was being monitored by doctors.

Dr Zafar Mirza, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on health, confirmed the new coronavirus case in Sindh. “The patient is in clinically stable condition in Sindh and is being well taken care of,” he said in a tweet.

In Sindh alone, three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and all of them had recently returned from Iran.

The meeting was also attended by the federal government officials. CM Shah told the authorities that his government has traced the pilgrims who had recently returned to Sindh from Iran through district committees headed by deputy commissioners.

He requested the federal government to share the province-wise details of the pilgrims who have been placed in quarantine at Taftan and Chaman borders so that his government could take necessary measures.

Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
How long does the coronavirus test take?
Government bans export of onions till May 31
