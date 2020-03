The seventh case of coronavirus in Pakistan was reported in Karachi on Sunday, confirmed the Sindh Health Department.

The 50-year-old patient has tested positive for the virus. The patient and his family members have been quarantined.

“We are looking into further details of the patient’s travel history,” the health department said in a statement.

This is the fourth case to have been reported in Sindh. The other three people had recently returned from Iran.