Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient wants people to practice social distancing

Posted: Mar 27, 2020
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Yahya Jaffery is the first Pakistani to have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and successfully recover from it.

The Karachi resident is a university student who had tested positive after arriving from Iran on February 20.

He believes he contracted the virus while visiting shrines in the cities of Qom, Mashhad or Tehran.

Jaffery has advised citizens to stay home during the country’s combat against COVID-19.

“Follow the government’s instructions and take necessary precautions to avoid catching the virus,” he said while speaking to SAMAA TV on Thursday.

“Prevention is better than cure.” he added.

He offered his services to help the country contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.

I’m available to save lives, said Jaffery.

