Pakistanis stranded overseas to start arriving from Monday

Fifty Pakistanis stranded at Qatar airport will reach Islamabad on Monday night, said Aisha Farooqui, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Fifty-two passengers, who are stranded at the Bangkok airport, will be brought back by a Thai Airways flight. The spokesperson said that the Pakistan High Commission is looking after the 54 Pakistanis who are stranded in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia .

Farooqui said that steps are being taken to bring back 150 Pakistanis stuck in Italy. She said that these people had refused to fulfill a Civil Aviation Authority requirement of a coronavirus test report.

On March 17, the Civil Aviation Authority issued an order asking passengers to provide their test results. The result must include the name and passport number of the passenger. The decision, the authority had said, would come into effect from March 21.

The CAA has suspended international flights at Peshawar, Faisalabad, Quetta, Sialkot and Multan airports. International flights are only allowed at the Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore airports in order for more control of quarantine to be exercised.

On March 21, the government suspended all international flights till April 4. PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan said the move is to curb the spread of coronavirus. Many cases in Pakistan were reported in people who had travelled from abroad.