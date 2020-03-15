Pakistani Umrah pilgrims get four days to return home

Saudi Arabia has permitted special flights to take Pakistani Umrah pilgrims back home until March 19.

These special flights could take Pakistani pilgrims from the Jeddah and Madina airports, according to the Saudi aviation authority.

Ferry flights from Pakistan will be able to land at these two Saudi airports.

Saudi Arabia earlier announced suspension of all flight operations from Pakistan for two weeks starting March 15. The decision was taken to prevent the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani ministry of religious affairs said that three counters had been set up at the Jeddah airport to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims.

The staff there has been coordinating with the Pakistani consulate and Saudi authorities for the return of these pilgrims, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

— With additional input from Zulqarnain Iqbal.