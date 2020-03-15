Sunday, March 15, 2020  | 19 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistani Umrah pilgrims get four days to return home

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistani Umrah pilgrims get four days to return home

Photo: FILE

Saudi Arabia has permitted special flights to take Pakistani Umrah pilgrims back home until March 19.

These special flights could take Pakistani pilgrims from the Jeddah and Madina airports, according to the Saudi aviation authority.

Ferry flights from Pakistan will be able to land at these two Saudi airports.

Saudi Arabia earlier announced suspension of all flight operations from Pakistan for two weeks starting March 15. The decision was taken to prevent the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani ministry of religious affairs said that three counters had been set up at the Jeddah airport to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims.

The staff there has been coordinating with the Pakistani consulate and Saudi authorities for the return of these pilgrims, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

— With additional input from Zulqarnain Iqbal.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Saudi Arabia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, coronavirus, Pakistani pilgrims, Umrah
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.